The George C. Brown Community Pool, located on Cypress Street in Punxsutawney, is in need of some renovations.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council agreed to begin to advertise for a manager of the George C. Brown Community Pool for the upcoming season.

Normally, Save punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH) has managed the pool, but the organization has since turned operations over to the borough. SPLASH continues to fundraise for the pool.

