PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council agreed to begin to advertise for a manager of the George C. Brown Community Pool for the upcoming season.
Normally, Save punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole (SPLASH) has managed the pool, but the organization has since turned operations over to the borough. SPLASH continues to fundraise for the pool.
Nathan Frankenberger, council member, said at this week’s meeting that some of these recreation funds are restricted.
“I don’t want to get into a different fund to pay for this,” he said.
Toby Santik, borough manager, said that he believed there’s $118,836.39 not dedicated to a particular fund or project.
“Currently, in the George C. Brown Community Pool fund, there’s $49,496.25, and they have yet to get into their fund raising,” Santik said.
Justin Cameron, council member, said there will be a SPLASH fundraiser the night before St. Patrick’s Day.
Santik said that last year, SPLASH took in $58,693.44 from fundraising. The cost to operate last year was $67,485.81.
“If we don’t get lifeguards hired and trained sooner than later, we’ll fall behind the eight-ball,” Santik said. “If that pool closes, we have to pay back the money they received from DCNR, the grant given to the borough several years ago for the baby pool.”
Eric Story council member, asked how long they need the manager.
Santik said the manager would be needed for three months, five hours a day, 10 to 15 hours per week. They also need an assistant manager and two senior lifeguards to oversee the pool throughout the week.
Story said he thinks that they should build a new pool, but it’s out of reach right now.
Santik said it would cost $1.5 million to replace it.