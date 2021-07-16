BRADY TWP. — Three teenagers, including one from Punxsutawney, were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Clearfield County.
The crash occurred around 4:24 p.m. at the intersection of Route 322 and Watson Highway in Brady Township.
State police at DuBois said a 16-year-old female from Punxsutawney, who was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse, failed to yield to a 2003 Nissan Frontier driven by Brian J. Eckert, 30, of DuBois, that was traveling west on Behringer Highway.
Eckert’s vehicle truck the passenger side front fender of the Eclipse and the impact pushed it into a third vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Caravan, operated by Rene M. Smeal, 58, of Clearfield. She was sitting at the stop sign, waiting to turn left, troopers said.
The Punxsy teen and a 16-year-old female passenger from Clearfield were both taken to Penn Highlands DuBois with suspected serious injuries.
A second passenger, Jonathan E. Albright, 18, of Osceola Mills, was taken to the hospital with a suspected minor injury.
The two other drivers, Eckert and Smeal, were not injured.
State police said all five people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.