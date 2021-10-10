Punxsy students learn about fire safety

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area Elementary School students learned about fire safety and fire prevention on a beautiful, sunny Friday during Fire Prevention Week.
Once again, eight area fire companies, Central, Elk Run, Lindsey, Perry, Oliver, McCalmont, Ringgold and Big Run, got together to host a large fire safety and prevention event for all of the students at PAES, as well as the sixth grade.
Chris “Critter” Porada, assistant fire chief at the McCalmont Volunteer Fire Company, organized the event again this year, after skipping it last year due to the pandemic.