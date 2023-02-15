Free haircuts at PAHS

It’s Hygiene Week at Punxsutawney Area High School, and the school support therapists/social workers provided hygiene products and free haircuts. Chuck Sallows (left), Baka’s Barber Shop, treats Brady Levoie to a free haircut while Brock James (right), Broken Comb, does the same for Isac Jerrell during an assembly in the auditorium.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School celebrated Hygiene Week by offering free haircuts to the students, thanks to the generous donations of two area barbers.

Shannon Rosetti, school support therapist/social worker, said that she and her partner, Jenni Oswalt, have a display in the main lobby area that explains hygiene using plastic ducks, which are filled with facts about hygiene.

