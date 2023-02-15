PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area High School celebrated Hygiene Week by offering free haircuts to the students, thanks to the generous donations of two area barbers.
Shannon Rosetti, school support therapist/social worker, said that she and her partner, Jenni Oswalt, have a display in the main lobby area that explains hygiene using plastic ducks, which are filled with facts about hygiene.
“Not to necessarily scare the kids, but to show them how important it is to wash your hands, skin and hair,” Rosetti said. “Today is going to be a self-care day and wellness assembly; it’s one of those ‘you look good, you feel good’ things.”
She said Chuck Sallows from Baka’s Barber Shop in DuBois and Brock James from the Broken Comb Barber Shop in Punxsutawney were there to provide haircuts to all of the students in need free of cost.