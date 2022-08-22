First day of school 2022

Getting ready to hit the books are Punxsutawney Area Elementary School students (front) Eloise Clark and (back) Benjamin and Ethan Smith.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Monday was the first day of school for the Punxsutawney Area School District.

Sheena Smelko, assistant principal at the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School, said the first day of classes went very well.

