PUNXSUTAWNEY — For the 16th time, the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame will be honoring past Punxsy athletes, coaches and community members during the upcoming induction banquet.
The class of inductees is made up of six, along with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Contributor Award. Inductees include William “Bill” Clemento, Frank German, Joe Harclerode Jr., Joe Martin, Daniel Reitz and James Barilar (posthumous). The Chuck Daly Lifetime Contributor Award will be presented posthumously to Carl A. Truance.