Punxsy Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Joe Martin

Editor’s note: The Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 19. Until then, The Spirit will be featuring articles highlighting each of the inductees. Today’s article focuses on Joe Martin
PUNXSUTAWNEY — From 1999 to 2003, Joe Martin was a big part for the Punxsutawney football team, breaking several school records, as well as playing on the baseball and basketball teams. And for all that, Martin will be honored with an induction into the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 19.