Punxsy Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Joe Harclerode Jr.

Editor’s note: The Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 19. Until then, The Spirit will be featuring articles highlighting each of the inductees. Today’s article focuses on Joe Harclerode Jr.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Joseph C. Harclerode II, in the early 1980s, was a major factor for the Punxsutawney basketball and track/field teams from 1980 to 1984. After a high school and college athletic career, he spent many years as a basketball and volleyball coach. And for all that, he will be honored with an induction into the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 19.