Punxsy Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022: James Barilar

Editor’s note: The Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 19. Until then, The Spirit will be featuring articles highlighting each of the inductees. Today’s article focuses on James Barilar
PUNXSUTAWNEY — During the late 1940s and beyond, James Barilar seemed to do it all in his athletic career during high school and after graduation in 1950, including football, basketball, track and field and baseball. And for all that, Barilar will be posthumously honored with an induction into the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 19.