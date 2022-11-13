Punxsy Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Frank German

Editor’s note: The Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 19. Until then, The Spirit will be featuring articles highlighting each of the inductees. Today’s article focuses on Frank German.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The late 1970s were an interesting time for Punxsutawney Area High School cross country and track/field, including a State Team Championship in cross country in 1977. And a big part of all that was Frank German, who will be honored with an induction into the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 19.