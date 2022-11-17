Punxsy Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Daniel Reitz

Editor’s note: The Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during a ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 19. Until then, The Spirit will be featuring articles highlighting each of the inductees. Today’s article focuses on Daniel Reitz.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Even from a young age, Daniel Reitz was a familiar face in Punxsutawney athletics, especially in track and field and football, and was no stranger to the medal stand. And for all that, Reitz will be honored with an induction into the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 19.