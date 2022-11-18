Punxsy Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Carl Truance

Editor’s note: The Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during a ceremony tonight. Until then, The Spirit will be featuring articles highlighting each of the inductees. Today’s article focuses on Carl Truance, who will be awarded the Chuck Daly Lifetime Contributor Award posthumously.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Carl A. Truance is one of the big names in the history of Punxsutawney athletics, along with the likes of Jack Hart and Jack LaMarca, and his legacy and history expands beyond the sports world into the local community and his contribution to the nation when called to duty during one of the darkest periods in the last century. And for all that, Truance will be posthumously honored with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Contributor Award at the Punxsy Sports Hall of Fame Banquet tonight.