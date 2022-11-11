PUNXSUTAWNEY — In the mid-to-late 1970s, William “Bill” Clemento was a regular face and a leader on the Punxsutawney Area High School football, basketball and baseball teams. He went on to the next level after high school to take part in collegiate athletics. And for all that, Clemento will be honored with an induction into the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 19.
As a member of the Class of 1977, Clemento kept his athletics going all year along, starting with football. His high school football career started in ninth grade, and he was a three-year starter and three-letterman, along with being a co-captain his senior year.