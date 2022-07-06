Punxsy Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations

After two years away from our activities due to the pandemic, the Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame announced that the committee has resumed normal operations.
Even in the midst of the pandemic, the committee was able to award scholarships in each of the previous years. The scholarship was started in honor and memory of long-time committee member Dr. Jack Smelko, and awards $1,000 each to a senior boy and girl for post-secondary education.
“He always thought we should be helping young people in our community as well as honoring former coaches and athletes from Punxsutawney Area High School,” committee members said in a news release. “The Hall of Fame dedicated our annual golf tournament to his memory and uses the proceeds from the event for the scholarship and help to cover the expenses associated with banquet and induction ceremony.