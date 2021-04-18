PUNXSUTAWNEY — The annual musical extravaganza of Music in the Park has been approved by Punxsutawney Borough Council for this summer.
Justin Cameron, council vice president, presented a letter from Mary Ann Kernich, Music in the Park committee member.
“With the arrival of spring just a few days ago, our committee recognized that if ever there was a need for offering our area residents a break from not only cabin fever but also from quarantines secondary to the pandemic, that time is now,” Kernich said.