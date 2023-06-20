PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Shop N’ Save will be under new ownership beginning in August, according to a news release.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Shop N’ Save will be under new ownership beginning in August, according to a news release.
Tim Krise, the retail store owner since 2015, will be exiting the grocery business and pursuing other business interests.
“I take great pride in being the owner of this business for the last eight years that has served this community for over 40 years,” Krise said in the release. “The employees have done an outstanding job in maintaining the store through some very challenging times. With the dedication, loyalty and leadership of our management team, they have continued to serve the community by offering food and other products through a local store.”
McAneny Brothers Inc. currently operates five retail locations in the region under the Hometown Market and Market Basket banners.
“We are very excited to add the sixth location to our Retail Division,” said President Bob Hasse, McAneny Brothers Inc. “We have been interested in establishing a store in Punxsutawney; it neighbors with our other retail grocery stores, and we are excited about the opportunity to continue to be a part of the community.”
The store to operate as a “full service” grocery store once the agreement is complete, with all employees being offered uninterrupted employment.
