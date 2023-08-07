Master Plan for Older Adults Punxsy

Molly McNutt, executive director, Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, listens to seniors at the Punxsutawney Senior Center during a public meeting on the state’s Master Plan for Older Adults.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging discussed the state of Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults at the Punxsutawney Senior Center on Monday.

Molly McNutt, JCAAA executive director, said the Pennsylvania Department of Aging is traveling the commonwealth to obtain feedback or ideas that were discussed during the listening session.

