PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging discussed the state of Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults at the Punxsutawney Senior Center on Monday.
Molly McNutt, JCAAA executive director, said the Pennsylvania Department of Aging is traveling the commonwealth to obtain feedback or ideas that were discussed during the listening session.
“This is something that our governor, Josh Shapiro, and the director of aging Jason Kavulich, have put a big emphasis on, an Older Adults Master Plan,” she said. “The infrastructure for aging older adults is not here; it needs to be, and is lacking several areas.”
McNutt said they heard from the seniors who go to the Punxsutawney Senior Center, who talked about transportation as being the one of the top issues on their list. They also noted that they needed assistance with household chores.