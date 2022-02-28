PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District is seeking public input on how best to use federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to schools throughout the country.
The district has posted a survey on its website, giving residents the opportunity to weigh in on American Rescue Plan funding as administrators work on a spending plan.
The short survey, which is anonymous, consists of three questions, two of which pertain to the funding. The second question is multiple choice and allows survey takers to identify up to five priorities for the future of the district, such as updating the core curriculum, ensuring students have access to technology in school and at home, summer and after-school opportunities, tutoring, mental health and wellness resources, facility improvements and more. The third question is open-ended and allows residents to offer whatever input they desire.