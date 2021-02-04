PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board heard from Director of Curriculum Rich Britten at Thursday’s meeting on new COVID-19 relief funds coming to the district, and what the district will be doing with the additional money.
Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski participated in the meeting by phone, and board president Cindy Depp-Hutchinson said Lesniewski was under quarantine.
Britten, who fulfilled Lesniewski's duties at the meeting, said the district is slated to receive a little over $4.5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. He said the funds should be available for them in March, and can be spent until the fall of 2023.
