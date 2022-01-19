Punxsy school board updates COVID-19 plan

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board updated the district’s health and safety plan to better account for students who have come into close contact with an individual who is diagnosed with COVID-19.
The new policy states that such students have the choice to either quarantine at home for 10 days or attend school with a mask for 10 days as long as they remain asymptomatic.
The lone exception is for students who are participating in physical education or extracurricular activities. As long as they are asymptomatic, those students are not required to wear a mask while engaged in physical activity, but otherwise must wear a mask when sitting on the bench or when not actively participating in physical activity.