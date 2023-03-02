PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board discussed the pool at the elementary school and the Dektron unit that controls its functions.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 2:53 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board discussed the pool at the elementary school and the Dektron unit that controls its functions.
Members also asked how long it will be before the new unit arrives at Thursday’s committee meeting
Deneen Evans, board member, said the public has asked her about the pool numerous times.
“I realize it’s not going to be open until summer and maybe next year,” Evans said.
Carmen Gett, director of buildings and grounds, said they don’t have a solid delivery date on the Dektron unit.
“The last one we received was end of March or April, but that’s up in the air,” Gett said. “I honestly don’t look for anything until August at the earliest.”
He said that Evans would be the first to know if they get a solid number.
