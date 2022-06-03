PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board spent much of its time at Thursday’s meeting looking ahead to the new school year, including a review of ongoing and potential future projects.
Jon Fenn, HHSDR, said the school district had one bidder for the HVAC work and one for the electric work.
The board will award the bids for the HVAC project at its voting meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Fenn said that roof construction is underway and will resume next week.
He said in regard to the paving project that there are some additional areas of concern.
There was also discussion about the possibility of using ESSER funds to install air conditioning in the school buildings.