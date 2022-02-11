PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board received an update regarding the dual enrollment program at a recent meeting.
Dr. Curt Vasas, assistant to the superintendent, said they’ve been working on an IUP dual enrollment collaboration in the last few weeks.
“Our students will have the opportunity to come down to the Punxsutawney IUP campus to take some college classes while they’re still enrolled in high school,” Vasas said.
Rich Muth, IUP director of regional campuses, said this was one of his duties.
“IUP has offered dual enrollment classes for a long time,” Muth said,
adding that the Punxsutawney Area College Trust supports students who take advantage of the offerings.