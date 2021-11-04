PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held several discussions at its committee meeting on Thursday, one of which was the often discussed possibility of electing members at large instead of by district.
Matt Kengersky, school board member, asked Dave Young, solicitor, what the mechanics are of changing the board representatives from regions to at large.
Young said the board has reviewed it four times over the years.
“Either the board or a petition from a certain number of citizens/taxpayers are presented to the court who decides this,” he said. “I’m not sure if the board gets its first crack at this level. The idea is, after a census, if you’re going to stay with regions that you have a similar number of citizens in each region; otherwise it’s unfair representation in the regions.”
“You can also have several at-large members and several regions at the same time if you don’t want to change them all at once,” Young added, though the sum total would remain at nine.