PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District and the Punxsutawney Area Education Association ratified a new four-year contract after meeting regularly over the last year to work toward an agreement.
The agreement was voted on and approved at Tuesday’s meeting held at the administration building.
“Negotiations are never easy, but we are proud that we were able to collaborate with the district in a way that kept our students at the center of our efforts,” said Jodi Bartlebaugh, president of PAEA and a third-grade teacher. “This contract will keep our students, our teachers, our administration and our school district community on the path to success.”