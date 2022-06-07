PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held two important votes at their Tuesday meeting, the biggest one being that there will be no tax increase for the 2022-2023 school year. However, there will be air conditioning.
A motion was made that the general fund budget be approved in the amount of $52,650,925 with no tax increase. The motion passed 6-2, with Cindy Depp-Hutchinson and Lisa Mennetti voting no and Janey London absent.
The board voted for a resolution to award the following contracts for the HVAC improvements for the elementary school:
• For HVAC construction, Hranec Sheet Metal, Inc. in the amount of $2,626,000.
• For electrical construction, Mashan, Inc. in the amount of $317,200.