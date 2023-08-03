PUNXSUTAWNEY — A motion made by a Punxsutawney Area School Board member regarding books available in the library failed for lack of a second at Thursday’s meeting.
Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, district superintendent, announced the reading of a new policy regarding student access to books that are placed in the school libraries.
Deneen Evans, board member, said they should go over the form that the library committee came up with when they met so parents can restrict books that their students can check out of the library.
“I think the form is great and a step in the right direction, but I really think as a board that we should just remove these books that aren’t age-appropriate and books with sexually explicit material,” Evans said.
Evans made a motion to put the matter on the agenda for the voting meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The motion would have been to remove all adult-rated books ages 17 and up.
Matt Kengersky, board president, said that they had an extensive conversation with their solicitor Jennifer Gornall, Knox Law, and the first reading of the new policy is going to spell it out.
“I think we have a process set forth,” Kengersky said, adding that Evans could vote against it at that time or add an amendment if she chose to do so.
The policy reads: “To provide parents and guardians the ability to be aware of and restrict which library books their child may check out from a District Library media center library, the board hereby directs the administration to do the following:
• Post on the District’s website a searchable list of library books which are available for check-out at the district’s library media centers. The list shall be updated monthly to ensure it reflects the current selection of books within the district’s library media center.
• Make available to parents/guardians the PASD parents/guardians library book opt-out form ... which provides parents/guardians the ability to identify specific books they are prohibiting their child from checking out the district’s library media centers.”