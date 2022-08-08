PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney school board listened to a presentation by Erin Cameron, owner and director of Creative Garden, and Linda Smith, oo-owner and director of Playhouse, on the need for collaboration with the district and pre-K educational programs.
Cameron started by giving a list of benefits of pre-K education for students, citing data from prekforpa.org that it significantly improves children’s early literacy, language, math and social/emotional skills as they enter kindergarten. She said high-quality pre-K education reduces special education placements by nearly half through second grade, and increases the likelihood of high school graduation and college enrollment, which in turn leads to stronger employment opportunities and increased lifetime earning potential. She said high-quality pre-K also decreases the likelihood of at-risk children committing a crime later in life, which reduces the taxpayer costs associated with public safety, prosecution and incarceration.