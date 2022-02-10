AmeriCorps youth

The Youth Corps of AmeriCorps provided an update on what they’ve been working on since they began their term in October at the Punxsutawney Area School Board meeting on Tuesday: (from left) Kaitlyn Bair, Nevaeh Parente, Abbey Stello, Emma Galando, Logan Gotwald, Lauren Rittenhouse and Julia McAdoo.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board learned about AmeriCorps Youth Corps at Tuesday’s meeting.

Nevaeh Parente said she has been serving in AmeriCorps since early October.

“This year, things are still very different with the pandemic, but it’s fun working with the kids,” Parente said. “Throughout high school, I’ve been involved with music theater, and I thought it would be a great to have theater as part of our service project.”

Parente said their musical is “Seussical the Musical” and is based a lot of Dr. Seuss stories coming together.

“So with March being Read Across America Month, we are basing our project on Dr. Seuss,” Parente said. “We decided we would do a book drive through the entire month of March in the kindergarten centers.

