PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board learned about AmeriCorps Youth Corps at Tuesday’s meeting.
Nevaeh Parente said she has been serving in AmeriCorps since early October.
“This year, things are still very different with the pandemic, but it’s fun working with the kids,” Parente said. “Throughout high school, I’ve been involved with music theater, and I thought it would be a great to have theater as part of our service project.”
Parente said their musical is “Seussical the Musical” and is based a lot of Dr. Seuss stories coming together.
“So with March being Read Across America Month, we are basing our project on Dr. Seuss,” Parente said. “We decided we would do a book drive through the entire month of March in the kindergarten centers.