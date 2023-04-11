PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board approved its budget for 2023-2024 with no tax increase to be placed on display
The budget contains revenues of $52,590,683 and expenditures of $55,681,825. Updated figures will be presented at the committee meeting.
The overall budget is an increase of $3,030,900, which is 5.76 percent over the 2022-2023 budget.
Approximately 49.1 percent of the expenses are salaries, payroll costs and benefits, while another 35.65 percent are non-discretional costs, including ESSER expenses.
Susan Robertson, business manager, said 84.75 percent is relatively fixed costs, which is a shift from prior years due to ESSER projects like air conditioning for the elementary school.
Without a tax increase, the rebalanced tax mills for Jefferson County are 25.189, and for Indiana County, 8.166.
The board does not have to vote to adopt the budget until June.