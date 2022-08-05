PAHS

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the Punxsutawney Area School Board at their meeting on Thursday discussed a letter from the Punxsutawney Republican Club inquiring on the activities of students involved in the Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club (GSA) at the high school. 

The letter, the second of its kind sent to the school board mentioned the alleged “steering of children towards the LGBTQ agenda” and students allegedly “behaving like and pretending to be other species.” 

