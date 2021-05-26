PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held a special meeting to discuss the best use for the funds received from the America Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, school board president, said they needed to hold a special meeting to discuss the best use of the ESSER’s III funds spending plan in the amount of $8,924,519.
She said the Learning Loss programs requires use of 20 percent of funds, which amounts to $1,784,904 and the remaining Funds totals $7,139,615.