PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held a discussion at Tuesday’s voting meeting regarding the necessity of having a solicitor in attendance at every meeting.
Deneen Evans, school board vice president, said that most schools districts don’t have a solicitor at every meeting.
“I’ve talked to several school districts that don’t have a solicitor at all of their meetings,” Evans said. “At IU6, I received a message back from them, as there are other school board members on there from other districts that don’t have one at every meeting.”