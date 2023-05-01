PUNXSUTAWNEY — The primary election is coming closer, as it will be held on Tuesday, May 16, and if you need information on the candidates, the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a program to be held at 6 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Eagles.
Katie Laska, chamber president, said there are so many races that they had to narrow it down to just Punxsutawney Borough Council and Punxsutawney Area School Board.
Laska said several candidates for school board who are on the Republican ballot are scheduled to appear: David Wachob, Doug Blose, Jessica L. Smith, Deneen Evans, Cindy Taylor, Trevor Yount and Timothy A. Meterko.
Two write-in candidates, Sally Villella and Lisa Gourley, plan to be there as well.
Punxsutawney Borough Council candidates running for a four-year term are Nathan Frankenberger, Jennifer Blose, Larry Chenoga, William “Bill” Williams, Jim Bianco, Maresa Miller, Joelle Hoffman-Smith, Josh McAfoos and write-in Sharon Murray.
Chenoga, Hoffman-Smith, Williams, McAfoos and Miller are also on the ballot for the two-year term.