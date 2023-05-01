Spirit logo

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The primary election is coming closer, as it will be held on Tuesday, May 16, and if you need information on the candidates, the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a program to be held at 6 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Eagles.

Katie Laska, chamber president, said there are so many races that they had to narrow it down to just Punxsutawney Borough Council  and Punxsutawney Area School Board.

Tags

Recommended for you