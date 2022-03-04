PUNXSUTAWNEY —The Punxsutawney Area School Board continued its discussion on how members should be elected at its meeting this week..
The board will be asked to set the structure by which directors are elected. Four options have been identified:
• Option 1: Stay with the current structure of nine regionally elected directors .
• Option 2: Move to directors being elected “at large,” meaning they are chosen by all voters.
• Option 3: Create a structure that includes fewer regions with several directors residing in each region and all regions having an equal number of directors.
• Option 4: A blend, with some board members elected at-large and some representing regions.
A majority of board members appeared favorable to the second option. A vote to begin pursuing one the options will be taken at Tuesday's school board meeting.