Jael Miller speaking to school board

Jael Miller, student/wrestler, spoke at the Punxsy school board meeting regarding a girls wrestling program.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY —  The Punxsutawney Area School Board continued hearing from the community about a possible girls wrestling program at this week’s meeting, and board members initially appeared favorable to pursuing the idea.

A number of speakers presented information about how far girls wrestling has come in the last few years.

