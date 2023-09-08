PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board continued hearing from the community about a possible girls wrestling program at this week’s meeting, and board members initially appeared favorable to pursuing the idea.
A number of speakers presented information about how far girls wrestling has come in the last few years.
Frank and Mia Magagnotti said it is one of the fastest-growing sports around the country.
“PA has just sanctioned girls wrestling as a PIAA sport, and it’s amazing how much growth I’ve seen in girls wrestling,” Magagnotti said.
D.J. Gould, boys varsity wrestling coach, said that they can make it work, and it would be better if the girls could have their own coaches.
“Jael Miller is one of the best wrestlers in the country, and she is a great mentor for these girls,” Gould said.
Miller said she has wrestled boys, but it is challenging.
“No matter how hard you work, you don’t have the same muscle set,” Miller said.
Matt Kengersky, board president, said they could maybe get it on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.