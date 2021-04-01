PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held its regular committee meeting on Thursday and spent the majority of the time discussing the proposed budget, which contains a tax increase.
Susan H. Robertson, business manager, said the proposed 2021-2022 budgeted expenses are $46,976,250, an increase of $4,462,888, or 10.5 percent, from 2020-2021.
Robertson said that the average residential homeowner’s increase would be $26.
The school district will receive nearly $9 million in new COVID-19 relief funds.
The $8,924,519 designated for PASD is part of the $4.9 billion being issued in the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.