PUNXSUTAWNEY — Just when the Punxsutawney Area School Board thought the elementary school pool fixed a leak, along comes another one.
Carmen Gett, director of buildings and grounds, reported to the board at Thursday’s meeting about the bad news regarding the 20-year-old pool.
“We were finishing up the repair on the one side and then the other side popped, and there we are jackhammering on that side now,” Gett said.
Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, Punxsutawney Area School District superintendent, said it’s a never-ending battle; the district fixes one thing and something goes wrong the next day.
He said the good news is that the roof on that section of the building is almost finished and looks really great.
“After 20 years and all of the problems we’ve had throughout this time, we should possibly discuss that we might have to terminate the pool itself as it continues to put us in debt,” Lesniewski said. “I saw it and you never know what can go next.”