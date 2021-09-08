PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School Board members suggested hiring aides to ride on the district’s buses, owned by Tri County Transportation.
Dee Dee Evans, board vice president, asked if they were going to have a presentation by Tri County regarding bus discipline, along with several other topics.
Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, president, said Tri County Transportation and Paul Hetrick, transportation director, were unable to attend due to the bus accident on Route 36 the same day.
David Wachob, board member, asked how the district was doing regarding behavior and discipline.
Janey London, board member, asked to see discipline reports and referrals.
Evans said that the district needs to have bus aides for the elementary runs.
“There are disciplinary problems on the buses; the drivers don’t need to being taking care of all of the discipline problems,” Evans said.