PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board held its first budget workshop of 2023 to begin the process on putting together a spending plan.
Matt Kengersky, school board president, said that Susan Robertson, business manager, presented as always a lot of options for the board to look at.
Kengersky said that he’s in favor of trying to cut the budget before he’d comfortable with a tax increase.
“A tax increase would be $389,000, which is why I would like to see if we can cut $400,000 from the budget,” Kengersky said. “Every year that Susan prepares the budget, she shows us the numbers with and without a tax increase, and then we have to make the determination whether a tax increase is reasonable.”