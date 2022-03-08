PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted unanimously at Tuesday’s meeting to change the structure of how members are elected. Instead of nine regions voting for one school board member to represent them, the entire district will soon be able to vote for every seat.
The change is not yet official. The motion at Tuesday’s meeting was to submit a request for at-large representation to Judge John Foradora for final approval.
The board’s request asks that at-large representation begin with the four school board positions that expire in 2023. The remaining five members will remain in place until their positions expire in 2025, at which time all members will be elected at large.