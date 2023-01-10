PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board began the first part of determining the fate of a Punxsutawney Area High School co-principal by making the dismissal charges public at Tuesday’s meeting.
Matt Kengersky, school board president, said the board voted 8-0 (board member Janey London was absent) to approve the statement of charges related to the dismissal of Paul Hetrick.
“The vote tonight was not to dismiss Mr. Hetrick, but will begin the dismissal process consistent with the procedures set forth in the Public School Code,” Kengersky said. “Mr. Hetrick will be provided with notice of these charges and informed of his legal rights, which include, among other things, his right to request a hearing in front of the board.”
Kengersky said as this is a pending personnel matter, the board will not make any further comments related unless or until official action is taken.
Hetrick was involved in three legal cases, the last of which was resolved in December. He was given six months probation for each of two Protection from Abuse violations and sentenced to the ARD/DUI program on DUI charges.