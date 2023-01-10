PAHS

Punxsutawney Area High School

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board began the first part of determining the fate of a Punxsutawney Area High School co-principal by making the dismissal charges public at Tuesday’s meeting.

Matt Kengersky, school board president, said the board voted 8-0 (board member Janey London was absent) to approve the statement of charges related to the dismissal of Paul Hetrick.

