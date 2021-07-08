PUNXSUTAWNEY— The Punxsutawney Area School Board approved the final report from outgoing federal programs and curriculum reports director and assis- tant to the superintendent, Richard Britten, during Wednesday’s meeting.
Cindy Depp- Hutchinson, school board president, thanked Britten, who is retiring Aug. 6, for his service.
Britten thanked every- body for their comments.
In his report, he said there’s a large carryover of Title I funds that have to be used, which is why the district is making purchases now.
“You’re allowed a 15% carryover each year,” Britten said. “If you get more than 15% carryover you’re only allowed that once every three years.”