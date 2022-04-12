PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted to preliminarily approve the proposed 2022-2023 budget at Tuesday’s voting meeting.
The board had two options to choose from:
• Option 1: Without a tax increase, revenues of $48,531,952 and expenditures of $52,439,125.
• Option 2: With a tax increase, revenues of $48,531,238 and expenditures of $52,439,125.
The board voted for the first option, with no tax increase, 8-1, with Janey London, board member, voting against the budget because she said they haven’t spent enough time looking at changes that they could make.