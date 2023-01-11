PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School approved the high school’s curriculum guide after it was previewed by co-principal Manny Barbazzeni at Tuesday’s voting meeting.
It passed 7-2, with board members Deneen Evans and Katie Laska voting no.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 7:19 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School approved the high school's curriculum guide after it was previewed by co-principal Manny Barbazzeni at Tuesday's voting meeting.
It passed 7-2, with board members Deneen Evans and Katie Laska voting no.
Evans said she was not going to vote for it at this time because there are a couple of courses that she thought insinuated “critical race theory.”
Evans said one of the courses is an elective Intro to Psychology. She said the curriculum guide says critical thinking is diverse and roles of gender are cultural.
“With critical race theory, they’re trying to implement into our schools, and I don’t want to see it in our curriculum,” Evans said.
