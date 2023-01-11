Manny Barbazzeni at school board

Manny Barbazzeni, Punxsutawney Area High School co-principal, reviews the new PAHS curriculum guide at the school board meeting on Tuesday.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School approved the high school’s curriculum guide after it was previewed by co-principal Manny Barbazzeni at Tuesday’s voting meeting.

It passed 7-2, with board members Deneen Evans and Katie Laska voting no.

