PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board heard another plea to change the way school board directors are elected by the voters at Tuesday’s meeting.
Chad Horner, chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Party, said he was in attendance to support the changing the way members are elected to the school board.
“The Pennsylvania school code provides two ways for school districts to elect their directors,” Horner said, “either on a regional basis or to elect school board members at large.”