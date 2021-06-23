PUNXSUTAWNEY — A small group from the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1951 recently held a luncheon in recognition of the anniversary of their 70th reunion.
The celebration involved nine members from the class of 216 students overall, along with five of their children, and was held at Punxy Phil’s Family Restaurant.
“Although an entire class reunion was not held,” said Nancy (Yount) Yates, the organizer of the event. “a handful of Punxsy natives got together on June 16 to celebrate.”
Yates has spent her entire life collecting newspaper clippings and photos of the class, which graduated on May 31, 1951. Sadly, she said 69 members of the Class of 1951 have passed away.