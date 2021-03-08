PUNXSUTAWNEY — Residents of the West Mahoning Street and Mulberry Alley areas showed up at the Punxsy borough council meeting Monday to protest the possibility of a proposed Arby’s restaurant being constructed in the area.
It is currently labeled as zoned residential with the owner of the property, Milo Ritton of SPC Realty in Pittsburgh, hoping to have council change it to highway commercial.
Bill Smathers, 519 West Mahoning Street, said his family has lived in their home for 25 years.
He said he and his neighbors were shocked when we saw the article in The Spirit on Feb. 25 when Ritton asked the Punxsutawney Zoning and Planning Commission to approve the request to rezone the property so he could build the restaurant.
“It was the first time that any of us had heard of such a proposal,” Smathers said. “The Pittsburgh developer who is proposing the construction of an Arby’s was aware that the properties involved have always been zoned residential.”