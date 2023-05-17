Moving Mountains Guatemala

Pictured are some of the Guatemalan children for whom Susan Heitzenrater is hoping to raise money to purchase school shoes with a run/walk Saturday.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Susan Heitzenreiter of Punxsutawney is going to put her best foot forward this Saturday, as she will be walking and running  26.2 miles, which is a full marathon, as a fundraiser to buy shoes for children in Guatemala.

“I’m going on a mission trip this summer to Guatemala, and the group I’m going with is called Moving Mountains,” Heitzenrater said.

Tags

Recommended for you