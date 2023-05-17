PUNXSUTAWNEY — Susan Heitzenreiter of Punxsutawney is going to put her best foot forward this Saturday, as she will be walking and running 26.2 miles, which is a full marathon, as a fundraiser to buy shoes for children in Guatemala.
“I’m going on a mission trip this summer to Guatemala, and the group I’m going with is called Moving Mountains,” Heitzenrater said.
She said children have to have shoes in order to go to school.
“They cannot wear sandals or flip-flops; they have to wear school-approved shoes,” she said. “So, if they don’t have the right shoes, they don’t go to school, and most of the kids can’t afford shoes.”
Heitzenrater said she is hoping to raise enough money to buy shoes for approximately 400 children. She plans to purchase them in Guatemala so they can be custom fit. They cost $10 a pair.