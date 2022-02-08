PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney man Nate Hankinson ran 14 miles for charity the weekend prior to Groundhog Day, including in the Groundhog Jog, to raise money for five charities, netting nearly $5,000.
He said he started running in high school, and originally wanted to do a bike ride in October on his late father’s birthday, but did not start training early enough for it. He settled on running during Groundhog Day.
Hankinson ran 10 miles starting in Elk Run on Saturday, Jan. 30, running down Scotland Avenue Extension, Graffius Avenue Extension, Hampton Avenue, Clark Street, North Findley Street, around the Punxsutawney Area High School, McHugh Avenue, North Main Street, State Route 436 up to Calvary Cemetery, then back down North Main Street to Barclay Square. He ran the circuit in two hours.
He ran an additional four miles in the Groundhog Jog.